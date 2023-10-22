KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards was fined for a hit on Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson that was deemed roughing the passer.

The call was very questionable, as it seemed to be a textbook tackle from Edwards. The roughing the passer penalty has been one of constant discussion and controversy across the NFL over the years.

It looked as if there was nothing else Edwards could’ve done to adjust the way he tackled Wilson in order to avoid the penalty.

The 15-yard penalty helped extend the Broncos’ drive during the fourth quarter on what would’ve been a 4th down, and they eventually scored their only touchdown of the game.

Edwards was fined a total of $16,391 in what was described by the NFL as a “Hit on Quarterback.”

The Chiefs ended up winning the game 19-8. They face the Los Angeles Chargers tomorrow at 3:25 p.m. at home.