Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu returns to practice ahead of AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu returned to practice Thursday after being placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol after a hit to the head during the Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills.

Mathieu’s status is for the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals is still in the air as he will have to go through the league’s five-phase return-to-participation protocol.

According to the protocol, Mathieu is at least in Phase 3, where a player may return to sport specific exercise for 30 minutes.

The Honey Badger went down during the first quarter of Sunday’s game after an attempt to take down Bills quarterback Josh Allen and colliding with a teammate.

He exited the game and did not return.

With Mathieu’s early exit, safety Daniel Sorensen played an increased role alongside safety Juan Thornhill. Armani Watts saw 17 snaps in the win as well.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said that Mathieu is on track to play against the Bengals, but he will need to clear protocol before the decision can be made.

The Chiefs and Bengals kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday at 2 p.m.