The Chiefs are looking for a mega fan to act as the Chiefs Ritual Officer for a day. Image provided by the Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Chiefs prepare for the playoffs, the team is rolling out new initiatives to put the spotlight on its fanbase. Check out what Chiefs Kingdom has in store to celebrate its fans.

Chiefs Ritual Officer

The Chiefs are on the hunt for one the Kingdom’s own to lead its fanbase as the Chiefs Ritual Officer for a day.

The ideal candidate will be a loud, die-hard Chiefs fan that knows the importance of game day rituals. Interested fans can submit their application on the Chiefs’ website.

Applications are due by Friday, Jan. 13. All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges and the Chiefs Ritual Officer will be announced at the club’s AFC Divisional game.

The fan selected as the Chiefs Ritual Officer will receive a prize package that includes:

142 home game tickets across the 2022 playoffs and the 2023 season.

Official signing day access at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex.

A private tour of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Two pregame field passes to the club’s first home postseason game of 2022.

Chance to deliver the game coin to officials prior the club’s first postseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this year.

“Chiefs Kingdom is distinctive in its fandom, its traditions, its love for the team, and in the way it unites people. Part of what defines Chiefs fans is the level of ownership that they take in their team, and we see that every week at the stadium, on social media and in interactions around the city, region and beyond,” Chiefs Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lara Krug said in a press release.

“We’re always looking to connect with and celebrate our fans in new and different ways and we think the Chiefs Ritual Officer search truly embraces the uniqueness of Chiefs Kingdom and the fans who make it special. We’re thrilled that Travis and Tru Kolors were open to partnering with the club for an exclusive merch collaboration this postseason and are excited that they’re delivering their energy and style to our fans through this partnership.”

Tru Kolors x Chiefs Collection

Ahead of the playoffs the Chiefs have partnered with Travis Kelce’s clothing brand, Tru Kolors, to release a first-of-its-kind collection.

This is the first time an NFL club has collaborated with one of their player’s brands for a merchandise drop.

“When I was asked to design the exclusive playoffs merch collab for the Chiefs with my clothing brand, Tru Kolors, I was genuinely excited. I love fashion, football, and the unwavering energy of Chiefs Kingdom, so having the opportunity to design a capsule for this playoff season is a major moment,” Kelce said in a press release Thursday.

Fans can shop the Tru Kolors x Chiefs collection online on the Tru Kolors website and at the NFL Shop.

The collection is limited and will only be available while supplies last.

Local fans aren’t the only ones getting in on the postseason action. Famed actor, director and Patrick Mahomes superfan Henry Winkler has released a video highlighting the dedication of Chiefs Kingdom.