INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A Kansas City Chiefs team primarily led by backups pulled out a gritty 13-12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the final game of the regular season.

On the first Chargers drive of the game, defensive end Charles Omenihu strip-sacked QB Easton Stick and safety Mike Edwards picked the ball up for a 97-yard touchdown return to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead.

It turned out to be the only touchdown of the game between both teams.

Defense was the highlight of the day with that play and with defensive tackle Chris Jones getting his 10th sack of the year that triggered a $1.25 million contract incentive.

After the Chargers took a 12-10 lead with four minutes to go, quarterback Blaine Gabbert led a nine-play, 51-yard drive to get a game-winning 41-yard Harrison Butker field goal through the uprights with less than a minute to go.

Gabbert’s scrambles of 25 yards on 3rd and 7 and 14 yards on 2nd and 10 pushed Kansas City down the field.

Gabbert started for the rested Patrick Mahomes and tallied 154 yards through the air. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman led the receiving with 77 yards.

Running back La’Mical Perine recorded 77 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The Chiefs will wait for the final game of Week 18 between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins to see who they will face in the playoffs as a 3-seed in the AFC at 11-6.

A Dolphins win means the Pittsburgh Steelers will come to Arrowhead Stadium for Wild Card Weekend.

A Bills win means the Dolphins get a rematch with the Chiefs.