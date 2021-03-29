Chiefs sign defensive tackle, former Seattle Seahawk Jarran Reed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue making moves this offseason and are strengthening their defensive line.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, defensive tackle Jarran Reed has agreed to a one year deal worth up to $7 million with the Chiefs.
Reed was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 out of Alabama and has collected 22 sacks. In 2018, Reed collected 10.5 sacks and was teammates with former Seahawk and current Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark.
The Chiefs add Reed to a defensive front including Clark and the leader of “Sack Nation” Chris Jones who combined for 13.5 sacks in 2020.