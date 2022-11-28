KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have added some more depth to their running back room on Monday.

According to NFL Network insider, Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs have signed former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad.

Gordon was recently waived by the Broncos last Monday due to ball security issues. On the season, he has 90 carries for 318 yards, 2 touchdowns and five fumbles.

He is also a former two-time Pro-Bowler and is familiar with the AFC west, having also played five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

This move gives the Chiefs another running back while Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Chargers in Week 11.

The Chiefs have to still play the Broncos twice in Week 14 and Week 17.