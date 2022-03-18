KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday, reports say.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports Smith-Schuster is locking in a one-year, $10.75M deal.

In five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 25-year-old pulled in 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns on 323 catches. In 2018, he earned a Pro Bowl selection after a career-best 111 receptions, 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns that season.

The wide receiver position was a priority for the Chiefs this offseason. Kansas City needed another high-profile threat to take the pressure off of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce in the passing game.

The Chiefs lost Bryon Pringle to free agency. He signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bears this week. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is also a free agent this offseason.

But the Chiefs have reportedly begun talks with Hill to work on an extension and re-signed Josh Gordon to a new contract earlier this month.

But signing a strong wide receiver was a priority for the Chiefs as other AFC West foes bolstered their rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers this week in exchange for the No. 22 overall pick in the draft. Adams agreed to a new five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders.

The Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Chargers acquired edge rusher Khalil Mack.