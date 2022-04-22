KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With Travis Kelce in the lineup, the tight end position is rarely a concern for Kansas City Chiefs fans, but when Jody Fortson finally debuted in the NFL, he quickly became a crowd favorite.

On October 17 against the now-Washington Commanders, Fortson was carted off the field with an Achilles injury.

Fortson would miss the rest of his debut season that looked promising to start.

In just 6 games, Fortson caught all 5 of his targets for 47 yards and two touchdowns including an impressive 27-yard catch against the Commanders before coming off injured.

On Thursday, Fortson shared images of him training with Bobby Stroupe at the Apec facility in Tyler, Texas. Stroupe is also quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ trainer, as well as others.

The caption: “loading…“

Fortson spent two years fluctuating between the team’s active roster and practice squad ahead of the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Originally a wide receiver, he transitioned to tight end ahead of 2021 and made the squad.

Another big weapon for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could be on the brink of returning to the field as they look to get back to another Super Bowl in 2022.