LOS ANGELES — On July 20, the world’s greatest athletes will be at the Dolby Theatre to celebrate the best moments and people in sports over the last year during the 2022 ESPYS.

Joining host and 2022 NBA Finals MVP for the Golden State Warriors Steph Curry, is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce will be backstage brining fans up-to-the-minute coverage of all the action with country music star Mickey Guyton throughout his performance.

Kelce is one of several top athletes and celebrities who will be featured in the 2022 ESPYS lineup.

The Chiefs are nominated for “Best Game” for their Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills that ended in overtime.

The Kansas Jayhawks are also nominated in that category for the largest comeback win in NCAA championship history over North Carolina.