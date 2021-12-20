Chiefs TE Travis Kelce placed on reserve/COVID list, reports say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been placed on the reserve/COVID list Monday, reports say.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kelce has been placed on the COVID list, but he’s vaccinated. Under the league’s new COVID-19 protocols, there’s a chance he could return to play Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Any player or coach who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to quarantine until they are cleared to return, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms or their vaccination status.

But the updated protocols allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to return sooner if they have two negative tests on the same day, or one negative test and an antibody test shows the individual has reached a certain level.

Just last week, three other Chiefs players — wide receiver Josh Gordon, defensive lineman Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay — were also placed on the reserve/COVID list last week. Coach Andy Reid hopes these three are all back this week.

The news of Kelce landing on the reserve/COVID list comes just hours after he was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster. It’s Kelce’s seventh Pro Bowl selection.

The full Pro Bowl rosters won’t be released until Wednesday night, but five billboards have already popped up in Las Vegas, the host city for this season’s NFL all-star game. Kelce is on one of the five Vegas billboards, naming him to a Pro Bowl roster once again.

All this big news for Kelce comes just days after the Chiefs star had an incredible game in Los Angeles with 191 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. His explosive performance makes him the first tight end in NFL history to surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark in six straight seasons.