Chiefs tickets for AFC Divisional game on sale this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – What a difference several weeks make during the NFL football season. Less than two months ago the Chiefs were at the bottom of the AFC West.

This week fans will be able to buy tickets for a potential AFC Divisional Round game at Arrowhead.

After losses by the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans over the weekend , the Chiefs are in first place in the AFC.

Based on those standings, the Chiefs will begin selling tickets to that possible AFC Divisional home game on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Jackson County taxpayers have first shot from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The presale will only take place online

Must buy with a credit card that has a Jackson County billing zip code to participate

Tickets for Season Ticket Holders go on sale at 11 a.m. on Dec. 22. They have also been given the opportunity to opt-in to playoff tickets on a pay-as-you-go bases. The Chiefs said accounts will only be charged once each home postseason game is confirmed.

Tickets for the potential AFC Divisional Round game go on sale for everyone else at noon.

Single-game tickets for a possible AFC Wild Card home game are currently on sale.

2021 NFL Postseason Game Schedule

Wild Card Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 15 – Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

Divisional Weekend – Saturday, Jan. 22 – Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

AFC/NFC Championship Games – Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022