KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs made one last move before the end of the trade deadline.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs traded cornerback Rashad Fenton to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional seventh-round pick.

The fourth-year cornerback has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

The former 2019 sixth-round pick grabbed two interceptions, had an 89.8 passer rating allowed and 64.4% completion percentage allowed when thrown at him in his four years in Kansas City.

This season, Fenton allowed an 80% completion percentage and 125 passer rating so far this season along with 20 completions, 270 yards and a touchdown.

The Falcons have had injuries to several of their cornerbacks, which made getting an experienced secondary player a priority.

The Chiefs have rookie corners Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams who have stepped up and will be depended on along with starter L’Jarius Sneed.