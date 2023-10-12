KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It wasn’t pretty but the Kansas City Chiefs got a win on Thursday night.

The Chiefs extended its winning streak to 16 straight wins over the Denver Broncos with a 19-8 win on Thursday night.

The Chiefs took a 13-0 lead into halftime after a failed fake field goal and a Patrick Mahomes interception stalled two of Kansas City’s first three drives.

The first touchdown of the game was from receiver Kadarius Toney who caught his first TD of the season.

A Harrison Butker 60-yard field goal ended the first half for the Chiefs. It was the second-longest field goal in franchise history. The longest is Butker’s 62-yarder against the Buffalo Bills last season.

Mahomes ended the night with 230 yards, a TD and an interception.

Running back Isiah Pacheco accumulated 95 total yards (59 rushing, 36 receiving).

Travis Kelce led the receiving yards with Taylor Swift in the house. He ended the night with eight catches and 121 yards.

The Chiefs’ defense ended the night with two interceptions from Justin Reid and Nick Bolton. The defense held the Broncos to 146 yards of offense.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones garnered a sack which was his eighth straight game with a sack. He is tied for the second-longest streak in franchise history.

The Chiefs are 5-1 and host another AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday at 3:25 p.m.