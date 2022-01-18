Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu wins 2021 Charity Challenge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second straight year and third time overall, a Kansas City Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has captured the top prize in Nationwide’s Charity Challenge.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu was announced as the winner of the seventh annual Charity Challenge, with a strong support from Chiefs Kingdom, and a $25,000 contribution will be made to the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation, courtesy of Nationwide.

Mathieu’s win follows teammate Travis Kelce’s first-place finish last year. Former Chiefs safety Eric Berry won the inaugural Charity Challenge during the 2015-16 NFL season.

Mathieu established his charitable foundation to help impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in Kansas City and his hometown of New Orleans.

Mathieu said he is incredibly humbled and overwhelmed with a sense of pride having been selected.

“It’s been a dream of mine for so many years to give back and to have a true impact. For my efforts to be recognized by others, it means I’m doing something right and that means everything to me,” he said. “Thank you to all of the fans that voted for me for this incredible honor. I am further inspired to continue to do more and reach higher.”

The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced Feb. 10.