KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans can get their hands on the 2022 Red Friday flags early through an online presale.

This season’s flag feature a yellow border with red font that reads “Chiefs Kingdom” around the perimeter of the flag.

In the center “Chiefs Kingdom” is written in yellow and white and the arrowhead logo sits under the text.

The Chiefs unveiled the new flag in a video posted to social media.

The 30-inch-by-20-inch Red Friday flag is available for presale for $10 and will be shipped “no later than September 2”, according to the Chiefs Shop website.

100 percent of net proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.