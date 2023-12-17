FOXBORO, Mass. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Willimas was ruled questionable early Sunday morning and inactive for the game.

The second-year corner has played in 80% of the defensive snaps this season as the third corner on the depth chart and has tallied 14 tackles this season while allowing a 64.7 completion% in his coverage.

Jaylen Watson and rookie Nic Jones will likely step up in his absence.

DT Mike Pennel and RB Deneric Prince are the standard elevation practice squad call-ups.

Pennel replaces DT Matt Dickerson on the depth chart who has been ruled inactive while Prince adds depth to the RB position that is without Isiah Pacheco for the second straight game,.

Here are the rest of the Chiefs inactives:

CB Joshua Williams

RB Isiah Pacheco

DE BJ Thompson

LT Donovan Smith

DT Neil Farrell

DT Matt Dickerson

DE Malik Herring

For the Patriots, former Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled inactive with an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old has 260 yards and a touchdown this season with the 3-10 Patriots.

Here are the rest of the Patriot inactives.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

CB Shaun Wade

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

OT Trent Brown

WR Kayshon Boutte

DE Sam Roberts

Kickoff is set for noon on FOX4.