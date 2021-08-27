Chiefs vs Vikings: What to know if you’re going to Arrowhead for Friday’s preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since the AFC Championship win, fans will once again flood into Arrowhead Stadium for a Kansas City Chiefs game this Friday.

It’s the team’s first — and only — home preseason game after two wins on the road. On Friday, the Chiefs will take on the Minnesota Vikings, who are winless so far in the preseason.

If you’ve snagged tickets to the game, plenty of things have changed at Arrowhead since last season, but with the COVID-19 pandemic still going on, some precautions still continue.

Here’s what you need to know before you head to Friday’s game:

Tickets

The Chiefs have returned to full capacity, unlike last season where Arrowhead was capped at roughly 17,000 fans.

If you’re still looking for tickets, there are dozens still available. You can buy them online or on a third-party site like Tickets for Less or SeatGeek.

All Chiefs games are mobile ticketing only. The team encourages fans to add their tickets to their mobile wallet to make getting through the gate easier.

Pre-game timeline

Fans are encouraged to arrive at Arrowhead early. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your seats so you don’t miss any of the action on the field.

2:30 p.m. – Parking Gates Open

4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

5:00 p.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

6:00 p.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

6:57 p.m. – Vikings Team Introduction

6:59 p.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

7:01 p.m. – National Anthem

7:03 p.m. – Coin Toss

7:05 p.m. – Kickoff

Parking

Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m. Friday, and fans headed to the game need to remember that all parking passes must be purchased in advance online. Payments won’t be accepted at the parking gates.

Regular parking passes are $45 this season. If you bring a bus or RV, you’ll be required to purchase a different pass that costs $100. You’ll be able to access your parking pass on the Chiefs mobile app.

Keep in mind that Friday night rush hour traffic could impact travel to Arrowhead Stadium. Fans should plan ahead and arrive early, the team said.

With changes to COVID-19 guidelines, fans will no longer get a recommended parking entry gate. And with the stadium back to full capacity, cars will no longer be parked every other spot like last season.

Game day forecast

Friday’s weather in Kansas City is going to be hot and sunny! The high temperature is expected to be in the mid-90s, with the heat index well over 100 degrees. Even by game time, temperatures will still be in the upper-80s.

The Chiefs are are reminding fans to stay hydrated in the heat. Those going to the game can bring one factory-sealed water bottle, 20 ounces or less, if they want.

Getting through the gate

All stadium gates open at 5 p.m. Friday, about two hours before kickoff.

With changes to COVID-19 guidelines, fans will no longer have to enter through a specific gate like last season. But if you’re looking for the closest entrance to your seat, you can find a stadium map here.

Arrowhead Stadium is back to its Clear Bag Policy this season after changes last year due to COVID-19. That means fans are only allowed to bring a clear plastic bag, a one-gallon clear zip-seal bag or a small clutch bag into the stadium. Backpacks, fanny packs, purses and more are not allowed.

Speaking of things that aren’t allowed, things like food, weapons, noisemakers, laser pointers and fireworks are banned at Arrowhead.

Fans are still allowed to bring sealed water bottles, blankets, small umbrellas, signs and flags.

New last season: The team banned American Indian headdresses or face paint. General face paint is still allowed.

See the full list of what’s allowed and what’s not here.

Mask required in some areas

According to Kansas City, Missouri’s ordinance, masks are required while in public indoor spaces. Even though seats at Arrowhead are outside, fans planning to attend the game should take a mask with them.

Masks will be required in all indoor areas at Arrowhead Stadium, including the following areas:

CommunityAmerica Club Level

Ford Founder’s Club

Foolish Lounge

Broadcast Lounge

Signature Suite Lounge

Locker Room Club

Tickets for Less Penthouse

Draft Room

Chiefs Pro Shop

Fans who are eating or drinking in any of those locations are exempt from wearing masks.

Masks are not required outdoors, but the Chiefs encourage guests who are not fully vaccinated to wear them while at Arrowhead.

No cash allowed

The Chiefs went completely cashless last season, and that will continue going forward.

All concession stands and retail locations do not allow cash. Traditional credit and debit card options are still available, and mobile wallet payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay are also accepted.

Charity game

Friday night’s game will be the Chiefs’ 37th annual charity game, benefitting Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault this year. MOCSA is the only rape crisis center in the greater Kansas City area, serving victims of sexual abuse and assault.

Since 1985, the Chiefs Charity Game has raised over $14.7 million for local charities that support children in need.

Chiefs spirit

The Ford Tailgate District, located in Lot M, is a free tailgate area for all fans complete with drink specials, food trucks, games and live entertainment before kickoff at every Chiefs home game. It opens at 3 p.m. Friday.

Then before kickoff, Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch will since the national anthem while the University of Missouri-Kansas City ROTC chapter presents the nation’s colors.

Two MOCSA board members will serve as this week’s Drum Honoree and Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader on the GEHA Deck, pumping up Chiefs Kingdom before the game.