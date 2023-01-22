KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are staying home for the AFC Championship.

With the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, the Bengals will come to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to decide who comes to the Super Bowl in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship.

The Chiefs will host an NFL record fifth consecutive AFC Championship.

If the Bills would have won the game, the two teams would have met in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Dome.

The Chiefs lost to both teams in the regular season.

Kansas City has lost the past three meetings (all in a calendar year) to Cincinnati dating back to January 2022 including a Week 13, 27-24 loss at Paycor Stadium.

They will look to avoid a fourth straight loss to the Bengals on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. CT.