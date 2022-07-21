OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay took steps to close his criminal case, according to TMZ Sports.

The site reports Gay agreed to mental health counseling as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors last month. In return the Chiefs linebacker will avoid a trial and any potential jail time.

Gay will also be required to submit to drug and alcohol testing and stay out of legal trouble for the next year.

The agreement comes about six months after police arrested Gay for allegedly breaking a vacuum during an argument with the mother of his child.

Johnson County prosecutors charged Gay with one count of criminal damage.

Gay denied the accusations against him and entered a not guilty plea at an initial court hearing in January.

Last month Gay spoke about what it was like when his son was born prematurely and credited his teammates and family for helping him get through a difficult time.

“I had my baby boy getting born 16 weeks early, he’s healthy now, doing good, so that’s a weight taken off my shoulders,” he said. “Cause it was tough the first few weeks of the season, man. I just hope and pray that this year — I know adversity will come, but, just fight through it even more.”

During that same interview, Gay said with his family doing well, his focus is on the field as the team gets ready to open training camp and the 2022-23 NFL season.