Chiefs WR Byron Pringle enters free agency, report says

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle is set to test the free agency market, according to reports.

Pringle enjoyed his best statistical year during his time with the Chiefs in 2021 hauling in 42 catches for 568 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He scored two touchdowns in the AFC Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Kansas State Wildcat signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018, following the NFL draft.

Pringle spent time as the Chiefs’ main kick returner during his tenure with the team.

He returned 25 kicks for 621 yards in 2021.

After the 2020 season, the 28-year-old re-signed with the Chiefs as a restricted free agent.

The Chiefs have been linked with several free agent wide receivers the past two offseasons and are reportedly working on an extension for Tyreek Hill.