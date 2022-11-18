KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and cornerback Chris Lammons will not play in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Smith-Schuster and Lammons were put into the NFL’s concussion protocol during the Week 10 match against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

JuJu took a hit from safety Andre Cisco that removed him from the game.

The return-to-participation protocol involves five phases that take several days to clear a player for gameday action.

Phase 1 – Symptom Limited Activity

Phase 2 – Aerobic Exercise

Phase 3 – Football-Specific Exercise

Phase 4 – Club-Based Non-Contact Training Drills

Phase 5 – Full Football Activity

It is unclear at this time what phase each player is in, but the Chiefs will be without Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in the divisional primetime matchup.

The Chiefs will rely on Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney to take over wide receiver as they look to remain undefeated in the AFC West at SoFi Field on November 20.