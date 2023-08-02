SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Justyn Ross hype train is in full go.

The second-year Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has garnered lots of hype and praise since he signed with the team last season. Ross was regarded as a first-round draft pick before injuries sidelined his career at Clemson and he signed with Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

He only played four seasons in his final year in college.

After a few practices in rookie camp, Ross was placed on injured reserve for the 2022 season. He spent a year recovering from surgery and soaking up a playbook that’s known to be tough to learn for young receivers.

Ross is already catching passes from Patrick Mahomes who hopes he makes the team as a contributor.

“You can tell he’s been in then in the offense for a year now,” Mahomes said. “Obviously making big plays and getting more and more involved in those first team reps. And guy that I have a lot of, I hope for that he can be a really good player in this offense.”

“Just been taking advantage of every opportunity that I try to get,” Ross said.

Ross left Clemson as fifth all-time with 20 career receiving touchdowns.

Head coach Andy Reid repeated those sentiments and said Ross just needs to keep doing what he’s doing.

“He’s done a nice job. He had a good offseason and then he’s working his tail off here and he just needs to keep doing that,” he said.

“It’s how you answer the bell every day and push through it. But he’s got the right mindset to do that.”

A 6’4, 210-pound receiver can be a nice extra threat to the Chiefs’ high-powered offense. The Phenix City, Alabama native said he deleted Twitter so he’s oblivious to most of the social media hype surrounding him.

With all the right traits and the highlights to go with it, seems like there is no limit to what Ross can do on the field.

“Just make sure I keep stacking the good days,” Ross said. “And whatever the future brings, I’ll be ready for it.”