KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave a quick quote when asked about Justyn Ross being reinstated with the team at practice this week.

“We’ll see kind of where he’s at physically,” Reid said. “It’s hard to be gone that long and try to jump back in. We’ll just have to see where he’s at.”

Ross was suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Since the wide receiver was on the Commissioner’s Exempt List for the previous five games, those counted toward a majority of his suspension.

And since he missed the Buffalo Bills game, he’s now allowed to play.

The NFL also said Ross had to pay back six game checks he received on paid leave.

Shawnee police arrested Ross on Oct. 23, and the Johnson County district attorney initially charged him on Oct. 24 with misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and criminal damage less than $1,000.

On Nov. 6, prosecutors amended one charge to criminal damage over $1,000 but less than $25,000. That made it a felony level.

Once he successfully completes the diversion program, his charges will be formally dropped. Ross will still be ordered to pay approximately $200 in various court fees.

Reid’s brief quote Monday doesn’t give much away to how soon fans might see Ross back on the field, but he rejoins a position room searching for answers.

In the seven games he’s seen this season, Ross has been targeted six times, with three receptions for 34 yards and a couple drops.