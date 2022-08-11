ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is making his argument to be the No. 1 receiver when the season starts in September, but there are a few things he won’t argue about.

Every day during training camp as the Chiefs walk down the paved path to the field at Missouri Western State University, the social media team has asked them some of the internet’s most burning questions.

On Monday, the questions was, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?“

Player after player walked down the hill choosing “yes” or “no”, and Hardman was one of the most passionate with his answer.

“Yes, bro! It’s a hot dog sandwich! C’mon, bro!” Hardman said.

While his teammates, like running back Clyde Edwards avoided the controversy completely, Hardman took to Twitter to double-down on his position and throw his position on another hot-button internet question into the ring.

“A hot dog is a sandwich and water is NOT wet. Goodnight,” Hardman said.

“The Jet” didn’t back up his position on the second issue, but received support from Kansas City-native and former Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jalen Collins when Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen expressed his disagreement.

@Patrickqueen_: Water is wet @MecoleHardman4: No it’s not @JayCar_11: water definitely not wet

The controversial questions may never have definitive answers, but Hardman will sure stand by his position.