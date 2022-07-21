WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman caught up with FC Bayern Munich players during their preseason tour in the United States.

Bayern Munich and the Chiefs have maintained a relationship since the NFL franchise was given exclusive marketing rights in Germany.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also owns MLS-club FC Dallas who maintains a close relationship with the Bundesliga champions.

Hardman met up and posed for pictures with Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Ryan Jiro, Canadian Alphonso Davies and manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Müller and Hardman exchanged jerseys from their respective teams after the game.

Bayern were facing off against D.C. United in a club friendly and won 6-2.

When the NFL announced it would play a game in Germany in the 2022 season, it was rumored that the Chiefs would fly to Bavaria to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it was later announced that the Buccaneers would be taking on the Seattle Seahawks instead.