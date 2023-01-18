KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs maybe without one of their top offensive weapons for the first game of their playoff run.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman missed practice on Tuesday and again Wednesday as he continues to rehab a pelvis injury.

Hardman has been on injured reserve since Nov. 17 with an abdominal injury. Head coach Andy Reid said Hardman suffered a setback with a groin injury that prevented him from returning earlier.

Defensive end Frank Clark was also limited in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday with a groin injury he suffered against the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular season finale.