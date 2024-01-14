KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice may be a rookie, but you wouldn’t have known after his first career playoff performance.

Rice finished the game with eight receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs 26-7 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round.

He finished with the Chiefs rookie postseason record for receiving yards in a game in what was the coldest game in franchise history.

“It feels great. I’m going out there to just get a win. Everything else just comes with it. I look forward to keep putting my name down as much as I can in this program and stay here,” Rice said.

His progression is an embodiment of the improvements he’s made throughout the season. It all seemed as a matter of if, not when Rice’s success.

“We were hoping that he was as good as what we saw at SMU. The best part about him is he just keeps working. He’s relentless with that. He’s gotta good relationship… he’s got [Patrick Mahomes] respect. He wants to do it the right way,” Reid said.

“He’s getting better every week and I’ve think we’ve seen that the last four games, five games.”

The Chiefs were huge on Rice coming out the draft and he is continuing to show why. The coaching staff has constantly reiterated how close he was to breaking through.

When the Chiefs receivers were struggling he elevated his game at the end of the season. He ended up setting the Chiefs rookie receiving record for touchdown and catches.

He tallied seven touchdowns with 79 receptions for 938 receiving yards in the regular season.

“He’s getting better and better every single week. Some of those guys hit that rookie wall and it seems like he’s just kind of pushed right through it,” Mahomes said.

“He’s a great player, he has that right mentality. He comes to work every single day and he made a lot of great plays for us today that helped us win the football game.”

The playoffs atmosphere and frigid temperatures didn’t deter rice, who more than stepped up to the challenge.

“To be honest, it was another game. Obviously, it was real cold out there but as far as you know, us being the Chiefs, we just kind of took a different look and another step for this game,” Rice said.

It was the preparation during the week that prepared the rookie for the intensity of his first postseason game.

“When we started practice, we had a jog-through and it was not a jog-through. We was going full speed, so I just kind of could tell right there.”

Rice will look to use this game as a building block as the Chiefs are headed to the Divisional Round for the sixth consecutive season, where they will face the Buffalo Bills or Houston Texans.