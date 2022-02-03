Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill to race in Fastest Man competition at Pro Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 23: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs flashes a peace sign toward outside linebacker Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills as he heads for the end zone to score a touchdown during the 4th quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The NFL’s best are in Las Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl which will include a series of skill challenges like precision passing and best catch.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolde, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will take place in one competition where he will be the heavy favorite: Fastest Man.

Two players from each conference’s team will run a 40-yard-dash to crown the fastest player in the NFL.

AFC contestants: WR Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs; CB Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
NFC contestants: CB Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles; LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Hill is the only offensive player in the field of speedsters and will put his speed to the test to prove he is, in fact, the league’s fastest player.

The Cheetah was named a Pro Bowler for the sixth time, but has missed the last two showdowns due to playing in the Super Bowl.

He will also be participating in the Best Catch competition, which mirrors the NBA All-Star Game’s Dunk Contest, alongside Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs.

Skills Showdown rosters

AFC

  • QB Mac Jones – New England Patriots
  • RB Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns
  • WR Hunter Renfrow – Las Vegas Raiders
  • WR Tyreek Hill – Kansas City Chiefs
  • TE Mark Andrews – Baltimore Ravens
  • WR Stefon Diggs – Buffalo Bills
  • CB Denzel Ward – Cleveland Browns
  • S Derwin James – Los Angeles Chargers

NFC

  • QB Russell Wilson – Seattle Seahawks
  • QB Kirk Cousins – Minnesota Vikings
  • RB Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints
  • WR Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings
  • DE Cam Jordan – New Orleans Saints
  • LB Micah Parsons – Dallas Cowboys
  • CB Trevon Diggs – Dallas Cowboys
  • CB Darius Slay – Philadelphia Eagles

The Skills Showdown kicks off from Las Vegas at 6 p.m. CT. The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday from Allegiant Stadium.

