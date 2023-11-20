KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Honestly, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce probably isn’t the only one who’s misspelled the popular chain Chipotle.

But in the last week, as Kelce gains more popularity worldwide, some of his old tweets from as far back as 2009 have resurfaced on social media.

Here are just a few that fans have now liked thousands of times:

“I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy,” Kelce said in 2011.

“I HOP!!!!!! I love commin here for breakfast! Ummm I think ill have the T-bone steak n Eggs please! Haha with some white toast on the side!” Kelce tweeted in 2010.

“Went from class to therapy, now I need some #chipolte and then I’m off to check out my new apt!!” Kelce tweeted in 2011.

It’s that last one that caught Chipotle’s eyes. The company quote-tweeted the post, saying, “it’s me, hi,” in a nod to Taylor Swift’s popular “Anti-Hero” lyrics.

On Monday, Chipotle announced it had renamed one of its Kansas City restaurants to “Chipolte” before Monday Night Football featuring the Chiefs and Eagles.

The company switched the letters on the sign at its 4151 Sterling Avenue location, just minutes from Arrowhead Stadium.

All right, “I HOP” owners, it’s your turn now to embrace Kelce’s tweet and add a space to the breakfast chain’s name.