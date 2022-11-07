KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs earned a hard fought win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football that saw a combined 18 penalties for 120 yards.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe called out defensive tackled Chris Jones for his penalty and Jones retaliated calling him a clown.

Chris Jones is going to get at least 1 DUMB penalty per gm.. at least one @ShannonSharpe

shut up clown @StoneColdJones

Jones gave the Titans an extra chance to convert a third down after the defense had held them on third down. Jones lined up offside and the Titans scored a touchdown on the next play.

The Pro Bowl defensive lineman was the center of a few controversial defensive penalties in games earlier this season.

In Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, Jones was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for saying something to Colts QB Matt Ryan after stopping them on third down. The penalty gave the Colts an automatic first down and they scored on the drive to win the game.

Two weeks later, Jones sacked Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr and stripped the ball, but the referee called roughing the passer.

You line up with half your body over the ball and I’m the clown? Gr8 tm win, stay healthy and continued success @ShannonSharpe

Pro Football Focus gives Jones a 92.9 defensive grade, which tops the list for interior defenders. He leads the team in sacks (5.5) and quarterback hits (9).