Chris Jones named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disruptive and dominant defensive performance has earned defensive tackle Chris Jones the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

The former Mississippi State product had 5 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the 19-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys, the number one offense in the NFL.

Jones added a pass deflection that led to a L’Jarius Sneed interception that put the game away in the dying moments.

“It’s never how you start it’s how you finish. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. You are going to go through adversity along the way,” Jones said. “We went through adversity. We had a lot of guys hurt. We were rebuilding the chemistry back on this defense and getting guys healthy.”

Jones leads the Chiefs with 3.5 sacks on the season. After nursing a wrist injury and the addition of Melvin Ingram, his return to the interior of the defensive line has allowed him to pile on the pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

In the last four weeks, Kansas City has gone from the league’s worst defense, to one of the best allowing less than 20 points in all their games in November.

“We can beat the Cowboys and they are going to say the Cowboys are off and they didn’t have their top receiver. Every week we have something coming,” Jones said. “It’s okay, it’s a little bit of adversity. It’s good for us. It’s a challenge. We hear it. We still suck. We can use that as a building point. We can continue to build as a defense, as a team, build chemistry and continue to put up points and win.”

Jones and the Chiefs will have extended rest as they enter their bye week before returning to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium against the Denver Broncos on December 5. That game was flexed to Sunday Night Football.