TYLER, Texas — A close call for some members of Patrick Mahomes’ family in east Texas Tuesday night.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado warning was issued around 8 p.m. for Tyler, Texas. That’s where Mahomes’ mom, Randi, and younger sister, Mia, live.

Randi tweeted that they weren’t home at the time and tried to take cover during the storm.

“BLESSED to be home. Mia & i just tried taking cover from a tornado warning at a fast food place who’s lights went out but no one would let us in. My hand is bruised from beating on the door and holding to the brick & my baby girl I’ve never been so scared in my entire life,” Randi Mahomes tweeted.

An hour after surviving the ordeal, Randi tweeted saying she didn’t believe the restaurant employees left them outside during the severe weather on purpose.

“I feel now they were taking cover themselves & prob thought the beating on door was the winds, rain or thunder. so scary I’m still shaken up. In the midst of all the crying and chaos mia asked me if we could pray,” Mahomes tweeted.

There was significant tree damage and other damager reported in Tyler following Tuesday’s storm. Intersections were still blocked by debris Wednesday morning as people tried to get to work.

A number of East Texas school districts decided to cancel or delay classes because of power outages. Thousands of people in the area are still without power as of Wednesday morning.

There is also an investigation underway after the outdoor tornado sirens didn’t sound in Tyler Tuesday night.

Adrianna Rodriguez with the City of Tyler, confirmed the sirens didn’t sound the first time they were activated Tuesday night. A company from out of state is looking at the sirens to investigate what happened and try to prevent it from happening again.

The area is also under a tornado watch Wednesday.