Clyde Edwards-Helaire will miss Chiefs playoff game against Pittsburgh

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the Zoom media call on Friday, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not practice on Friday and will be listed as out for the Chiefs AFC Wild Card playoff game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Edwards-Helaire will now miss three games in a row after leaving the Week 16 game vs. the Steelers with a shoulder injury. During that matchup, Edwards-Helaire had a bruising, highlight reel run at the goal line where he powered through multiple Steelers defenders to score the game’s first touchdown.

Kansas City beat Pittsburgh 36-10 that Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Running backs Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore have been stepping up in CEH’s absence. Jerick McKinnon will also fill in to contribute at running back.

Williams left the Week 18 game vs. the Denver Broncos with injury but Reid said he and Tyreek Hill will be good to go for the Steelers on Sunday.

Here are the other names on Kansas City’s injury report and how much they practiced. Only Williams is listed as questionable:

Orlando Brown: Full participant — Calf injury

Darrel William: Limited participant — Toe

Willie Gay: Full participant — Wrist

Tyreek Hill: Full participant — Heel

Travis Kelce: Full participant — Hip

Tyrann Mathieu: Full participant — Knee

L’Jarius Sneed: Full participant — Knee

Andrew Wylie: Full participant — Glute