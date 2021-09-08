Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs’ son confuses favorite QB Dak Prescott with Patrick Mahomes

FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys are the featured team in this year’s Hard Knocks series from NFL Films.
In a clip released from the season finale, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs introduced his 4-year-old son Aaiden to his favorite quarterback Dak Prescott, but the young Cowboys fan was a little confused.
“So you’re Patrick Mahomes?” Aaiden said.
In a previous episode of the show, Aaiden again confused his father’s teammate with the Kansas City Chief’s quarterback when talking about his No. 4 Dallas Cowboys jersey.
“You think I’m Patrick Mahomes still? Whose jersey is this?” Prescott said to Aaiden as they all laugh.
“I mean not Patrick Mahomes, you’re Dak Prescott?” Aaiden said. “Good to see you.”
Prescott later signed a jersey for his teammates son and even brought him a new jersey signed by him.
“Now you can wear one and hang one up,” Prescott said. “I’m gonna sign it and I’m gonna write on it, ‘Not Patrick Mahomes’ so you remember.”
You can watch the entire episode and all of Aaiden’s interactions throughout the series on HBO Max.