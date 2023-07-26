KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It seems like Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce got “Taylor’s Version” of a rejection.

Kelce said in a recent “New Heights” episode that he failed to give Taylor Swift his phone number at her Kansas City stop on “The Eras Tour.”

In the episode, Kelce said he made a friendship bracelet with his number on it in hopes of giving it to singer.

But according to Kelce, Swift doesn’t talk to anyone before or after her concerts to save her voice for her 44-song setlist.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,” Travis told his brother Jason.

Jason Kelce, Travis’ brother and podcast co-host, asked if Travis meant his jersey number or his phone number.

He responded with a flirty expression and said, “You know what number I mean.”

Jason explained he thinks she made something up and is taking the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super bowl loss hard since that’s her home town team.