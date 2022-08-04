ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – New Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap arrived at training camp after a long offseason that ended with his eventual signing with the team.

Dunlap said his decision came down to where he felt comfortable being used defensively and where he thought he could reach his personal and team milestones.

“I wanted to make sure I made an educated decision and went with a team where there was mutual interest in my ability to play, how I’ll be used, and an opportunity to win. At this point, I’ve done a lot of football. I haven’t got over 100 sacks, I haven’t won a playoff game and I haven’t, clearly, won a Super Bowl,” Dunlap said. “Those are things that I would like to do at this point in my career and I’m in hot pursuit and I feel like this team gives me a great opportunity, the best opportunity to do it.”

Dunlap sits just 4 sacks shy of 100 which would place him in the top 60 all-time, but he says that is not enough.

“I want to shrink that down to get at least top 25, 30 too,” Dunlap said. “One hundred is a big milestone that I will enjoy, celebrate and be proud of, but 4 sacks on the year is not my goal.”

Dunlap was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2010 NFL Draft and spent 11 seasons there before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Dunlap’s contract is heavily incentive-based, worth up to $8 million.

“Obviously, I put my money where my mouth is with the deal we did,” Dunlap said. “Structured it that way for incentives to increase it.”

Known as a closer who finds his way to the quarterback late in games, Dunlap is looking forward to making an impact early and often.

“I like to eat whatever you put on the table,” Dunlap said. “First and second down are just as important to me as third down. Obviously, I’ve done many things on third down, closed many games on third down, but I feel like if you impact the game early on first and second down you can put the game away even sooner.”

On Thursday, Dunlap was on the sideline of practice at training camp but will look to put the pads on and ease his way into the lineup as the weeks progress.