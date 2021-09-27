Despite loss, Mahomes, Kelce break more records

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce (87) signals a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time under quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs have a losing record, following a loss to divisional rival the Los Angeles Chargers at home on Sunday.

But despite the crushing loss, Mahomes and his favorite target tight end Travis Kelce still managed to make their way into the record books.

Mahomes became the fastest quarterback to surpass the 15,000 yard mark with just 49 games played. He passed Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner who reached the milestone in 53 games.

He also became only the fifth quarterback in franchise history to pass 15,000 yards.

Kelce finished his 27th game with at least 100 receiving yards, breaking his tie with Hall of Fame Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez.

It brings his total to 8,170 for his career, 2,770 away from Gonzalez’s record.

The game marked his first 100 yard game versus the Chargers making them the 19th opponent he’s faced and hauled in the threshold.

Kelce also currently holds the third longest active streak of games with at least one reception at 113, behind DeAndre Hopkins (129) and Julio Jones (130).