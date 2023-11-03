KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New details have been revealed in the case involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Shawnee police arrested Ross on Oct. 23, and the Johnson County district attorney criminally charged him on Oct. 24 with misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and criminal damage.

According to court documents, Ross found something on his girlfriend’s phone that “upset him.” After seeing her phone, he began yelling, got in her face and told her to get out of their apartment.

The court document also says Ross pushed his girlfriend and threw her to the floor. He then threw multiple things at her. According to police, the girlfriend had a scratch on her hand.

The girlfriend said that Ross broke multiple items, including a laptop, cellphone, jewelry and the key to her Mercedes.

She also said he scratched the side of her Mercedes with scissors. Officers confirmed that there were fresh scratches on her car.

Ross spoke with police and admitted to breaking the computer and claimed that he owned it. Court documents also say that Ross claims all the things he broke were things he owned.

According to court records, officers talked to witnesses who said they saw Justyn push a woman, and another witness said he saw Ross run a knife across the Mercedes.

Ross is currently on The NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List.

Ross is due back in court for a diversion hearing on Dec. 4.