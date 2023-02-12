KANSAS CITY, Mo – Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs will be glued to Super Bowl LVII Sunday evening, but they’ll be watching for more than Patrick Mahomes‘ latest play.

They will also be keeping a close eye on the officiating crew.

The NFL assigned Carl Cheffers as part of the team that will officiate the Super Bowl.

It will be Cheffers third Super Bowl. He also officiated Super Bowl LV in Tampa when the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This season Chiefs fans have been critical of some of Cheffers calls, including a roughing the passer call against Chris Jones in week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cheffers was also the referee in the Chiefs’ week 15 overtime win against the Houston Texans.

During that game, Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins Sr. whipped Mahomes down for a sack in the second quarter.

The quarterback and many Chiefs fans were looking for a penalty but didn’t get it.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell defended Cheffers and other league officials leading up to the Super Bowl.

“I don’t think it’s ever been better,” Goodell said Wednesday when asked about the performance of NFL referees and the anger fans posted on social media about blown calls.

Former Kansas City Chiefs center, Tim Grunhard says he doesn’t want to hear about Cheffers.

“I know, I know, everybody’s talking about the referee. Don’t even mention his name!” Grunhard said Sunday morning on FOX4.

Grunhard belives the Chiefs are really prepared for the game. and if they play smart, Cheffers won’t be a factor.

Grunhard also said there are three things the Chiefs must do to bring home another championship.

“No. 1: Turnovers. You can’t turn the ball over. No. 2: You can’t give Jalen Hurts and that offense a short field because they’re just too good and when they get down there they’ll score touchdowns. No. 3: Gotta limit the penalties,” Grunhard said.

Find out what else Grunhard says he’ll be looking for during the game in the video player at the top of the page.

Grunhard will be watching Super Bowl LVII, along with millions of other NFL fans on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CST.