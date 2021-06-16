Exclusive invitation: Chiefs season ticket holders get the scoop on minicamp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs sent special invitations to Chiefs season ticket holders. They were allowed to attend Wednesday’s minicamp session.

FOX4’s Harold Kuntz tweeted video of dozens of fans lining up to get an exclusive look at the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom.

Here’s a 1st in a while … #Chiefs fans about to get a 1st look at the team for Minicamp. pic.twitter.com/ed8usud80d — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 16, 2021

Of course, they also wanted to welcome back Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and catch a glimpse of Patrick Mahomes’ and see for themselves how his foot is healing.

Chiefs minicamp started June 15 and ends June 17, 2021. It’s required for all players.