KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is back on the practice squad after three seasons.

Chris Conley signed with the Chiefs after being released from the Houston Texans on October 4.

The former Georgia Bulldog was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Texans before his return.

“Thank for all the well wishes. Glad to be back in Red. #ChiefsKingdom,” Conley said on Twitter.

Conley played in 53 games during his first stint with the Chiefs and caught 104 passes for 1,238 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Five of his six touchdowns came in 2018 when quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the starter and threw 50 touchdown passes. He famously caught a touchdown when Mahomes scrambled 45 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.