KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Registration is now open for fans who want to attend the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City next month.

The entire draft is free to attend and is open to the public. It will take place April 27-29 between Kansas City’s Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Anyone hoping to attend the event needs to register for free access by downloading the NFL OnePass app or at NFL.com/DraftAccess.

Anyone who attends the NFL Draft Experience will need the app to play interactive games during the event.

NFL Draft Experience

The NFL describes the Draft Experience as an interactive football theme park.

Fans have the chance to participate in different events, snap selfies with the Lombardi Trophy, and immerse themselves in all-things NFL.

Football fans will also have a chance to grab autographs from current NFL players and Legends at the Autograph Stage. The schedule of appearances will only be announced in the NFL OnePass app.

The Draft Experience will be located on the south side of the Museum and Memorial during the three days of the NFL Draft.

New to the Draft in Kansas City, the Draft Experience will also feature a food and beverage area featuring local barbecue and pitmasters.

NFL Draft Theater

This is where the actual draft will take place during the three-day event.

The NFL Draft Theater will be located in front of Union Station and is also free to watch.

Fans will be allowed on the North Lawn of the WWI Museum and Memorial on a first-come first-served basis. It is standing room only.

The Draft Theater will not be visible from the Draft Experience on the south side of the National

WWI Museum and Memorial, but the Draft will be shown on multiple screens throughout the Draft Experience site.

The NFL will host free concerts in the Draft Theater at the end of each day, beginning Thursday, April 27.

Concert are a first-come first-served basis and standing room only. Headliners will be announced at a later date.

The Kansas City Sports Commission released the following renderings of what the NFL Draft setup will look like.





NFL releases first look at the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Kansas City. Image provided by the Kansas City Sports Commission

Draft Experience Hours

Draft Experience hours of operation:

Thursday, April 27 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (post-concert)

Friday, April 28 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. (post-concert)

Saturday, April 29 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (post-concert)

