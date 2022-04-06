TYLER, Texas — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his offseason training and brought along his newest weapons for a workout.

Videos shared by Mahomes and trainers at the workout show the former MVP throwing passes to wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Corey Coleman, and running back Ronald Jones II.

JuJu, RoJo and Coleman joined the Chiefs this offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants, respectively.

Along with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, they are part of a new look Kansas City offense after the departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Other familiar faces were in attendance like running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receivers Daurice Fountain and Josh Gordon.

After two consecutive seasons of falling short of the ultimate prize, the Chiefs are looking to return to the top of the NFL and bring a third Lombardi Trophy to the franchise.

The AFC West has become a gauntlet with the additions of wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders; quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos; and pass rusher Khalil Mack and defensive back J.C. Jackson to the Los Angeles Chargers.