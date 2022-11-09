The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. (Photo by Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is on the clock, and it’s time for area football fans to join the 2023 NFL Draft team.

The NFL Draft will come to Kansas City April 27-29. Hundreds of people will be needed to make the event run as smoothly as possible.

That’s where Kansas City-area football fans enter the plan.

The NFL and the Kansas City Sports Commission plans to hire hundreds of local workers to assist in a variety of roles over the three-day event.

That planning process is underway, and event organizers ask anyone interested in being involved in the event to register online to be an NFL Draft Teammate.

The process is simple.

Registration

It’s easy to register online through an online portal set up by the NFL and the Kansas City Sports Commission.

Applicants will need to provide a some basic information such as name, email, phone number, and the days and number of shifts they are interested in working.

Fill out a handful of additional questions and submit the form.

Requirements

Teammates are required to be at least 18 years old and be eligible to work in the United States.

The Kansas City Sports Commission says preference will be given to people who sign up to work two or more shifts during the three-day event.

All shifts are paid positions.

In March, applicants will be able to select responsibilities and shift times that work with their schedules.

The Draft will take place at the World War I memorial, the north lawn, the south lawn and inside and outside of Union Station. A massive fan fest planned between the two landmarks.