PHOENIX – Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid has been coaching football for longer than any of his players have been alive, but they’re keeping him young.

That’s evident in the last time the Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021. Reid got sick and didn’t appear at a press conference.

He fought hard to get better and coach in Philadelphia that weekend. On Tuesday, he shared the story behind it all at Super Bowl media availability.

“The doctors, they help. But those guys, their support was great, the player support,” Reid said. “They just told me to get my butt off the ground and keep moving. Kind of threw back what I throw at them. But they’ve been great that way, they were great during that time.”

It’s clear his team’s youth — with the seventh youngest roster in the league — and enthusiasm has helped Reid’s health.

And even at 64, Reid has previously said he still plans to coach for several more years.

This weekend he’s facing his former team. Reid spent 14 years as the head coach in Philadelphia before coming to Kansas City.

“I had 14 great years there. I loved every minute of it. It’s a great organization. I still am close with the people there,” Reid said Tuesday.

But his players want to get a win on Sunday for their coach.

“I learned how strong of a guy he is, both mentally, how strong his family is, how tight-knit this entire locker room is, and how much we love that guy,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said.

“It wasn’t an easy time for him, and we’re definitely trying to make this year that much better. I gotta get another one for Big Red. I love that guy too much.”

It’s a sentiment many of Kelce’s teammates have shared in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII. They want a win not just for the team, but especially for Big Red.