Former Chiefs assistant Matt House praises LSU alums’ passion for Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. — Former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House is headed to the Bayou to take over as defensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers.

House joined the Chiefs in 2019 when the team went on to win Super Bowl LIV and he said that time spent with Tyrann Mathieu, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams prepared him for the standard expected by LSU alum.

“Of any place I’ve been this is the most passionate former players I’ve ever seen,” House said. “Whether it was Clyde, whether it was T5, those guys love this university, love this state and want to do anything they can to help it be successful. That’s pretty neat. It’s neat to be a part of.”

The trio are a few of NFL players that are very vocal about their love for their alma mater.

The players lounge at LSU is named after Mathieu who donated financially to help build the state-of-the-art facility.

Edwards-Helaire helped lead the Tigers to an undefeated season and a national championship in 2019.

Williams is the first player in LSU history to have 100+ rushing yards and 100+ receiving yards in one game.

House joins first year head coach Brian Kelly at LSU with the expectation of returning to the summit of college football.

Before joining the Chiefs, he two years as the defensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky. In 2018, his defense ranked No. 6 in the nation in point allowed.