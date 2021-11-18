Former Chiefs player Anthony Sherman returning to Arrowhead Stadium for Cowboys game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony “The Sausage” Sherman will start this Sunday’s game off with a bang at Arrowhead Stadium.

He’s been named the Drum Honoree for this weekend’s Chiefs game against the Dallas Cowboys, which will serve as the Chiefs’ Salute to Service game.

Fans might remember all the grand entrances Sherman made to kick off training camp: rolling up in Clint Bowyer’s race car, wearing a USA wrestling singlet and more.

We’ll see if he has a grand entrance planned for Arrowhead Stadium’s GEHA Drum Deck.

Sherman retired during the offseason after eight years, two Super Bowls and a Pro Bowl with the Chiefs.

But off the field and even since his retirement, Sherman has been known for his strong support of the military community.

He’s actively involved with Veterans Community Project, the nonprofit that started a tiny home village for homeless veterans in Kansas City, and other initiatives giving back to service members and their families.

Veterans Community Project CEO and Marine veteran Bryan Meyer will serve as this week’s Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader for the game.