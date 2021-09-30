Former Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy to announce retirement Friday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 01: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates as he scores a 3 yard touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the third quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

PHILDALEPHIA — Running back LeSean “Shady” McCoy is bringing his career to a close back where it all started in the city of brotherly love.

McCoy is signing a one-day contract with the Philadelphia Eagles to retire in the green and white.

Tomorrow, @CutonDime25 comes home to retire an Eagle. Congratulations on an incredible career!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/V9EleXhtcp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 30, 2021

“I still have that green inside my heart. There are times when I’d see the Eagles on TV, and it just felt weird not wearing that uniform,” McCoy wrote in a letter to Eagles fans.

Shady and his unique running style spent 6 years in Philly making the Pro-Bowl roster three-times and a First-Team All-Pro roster once.

He then joined the Buffalo Bills in 2015, earning three more Pro-Bowls, before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

In his one year as a Chief, he rushed for 465 yards and 4 touchdowns and added 181 yards through the air and a receiving touchdown.

That same year, he won a Super Bowl ring with Kansas City despite not playing in the championship game.

In the offseason, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he went on to win consecutive Super Bowls at the Chiefs’ expense.

“I’m retiring because I’m at peace mentally. The only regret I’ve ever had was not spending my entire career as an Eagle…” McCoy wrote. “I grew up in Harrisburg, played my college football at Pittsburgh, and was drafted by the Eagles. I never thought it would have been like that, but it would have been so cool to finish my career only having played in this one state.”

McCoy ends his career with 11,102 rushing yards and 73 rushing touchdowns, good for No. 22 in NFL History.