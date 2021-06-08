Former Kansas City Chiefs QB Alex Smith earns 2021 George Halas Award

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, in this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo. Washington has informed Alex Smith the team is releasing the veteran quarterback, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, March 5, 2021, because Smith’s release was not yet official. The NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year hopes to continue playing next season at age 37. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

WASHINGTON — Pro Football Writers of America have selected former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith with the 2021 George Halas Award.

The Halas Award is given to the player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. The winner is selected by the PFWA.

Smith overcame a devastating leg injury in 2018 that almost required amputation after several complications.

The former first-overall pick persevered through a difficult rehabilitation with his ability to return to the field in doubt.

Against all odds, on October 11, 2020, Smith took the field once more as a member of the Washington Football Team.

In week 8, Smith replaced starter Kyle Allen, who was injured, for five straight starts and six total to end the season.

The Washington Football Team ended up winning the NFC East and earned a playoff berth.

Smith announced his retirement from football in April, 2021.

The 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year spent five seasons with the Chiefs where he earned three Pro Bowl selections.

Smith is the second Kansas City player to earn the Halas Award. Safety Eric Berry was selected in 2016 after his return from a battle with cancer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News