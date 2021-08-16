Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith joins ESPN as an analyst

KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 3: Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs smiles after the win over the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium at the end of the game on January 3, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Conn. — After retiring following the 2020 season, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is taking his talents to the TV screen and joining ESPN as an analyst.

Smith will take part in several shows and roles at the network providing his analysis on the NFL.

“ESPN’s relationship with Alex dates back nearly 20 years when he was gaining national recognition leading Utah to an undefeated season and a top 5 ranking,” ESPN senior vice president of production Lee Fitting said. “As he begins a new career, we will provide him role flexibility to gain experience on different shows and settings, adding to our productions and benefitting fans in multiple ways. Ultimately, our mutual goal is setting up Alex for long-term success in this next chapter.”

The Pro-Bowl quarterback was drafted No. 1 overall in the 2005 NFL Draft out of Utah.

Smith joined the Chiefs in 2013 before being traded to the Washington Football team in 2017 as the Patrick Mahomes-era began.

He was instrumental in returning the Chiefs to the playoffs and winning three-straight AFC West titles.

“When I announced my retirement in April, I knew I was walking away from the playing field, but was not walking away from the game,” Smith said. “This opportunity with ESPN surrounds me with new teammates and provides a fresh challenge as my family and I begin the next phase of our life. I’ll be contributing to ESPN’s coverage in a number of ways this season, continuing the relationship with the game I, and so many others, love.”

Smith returned from what many thought was a career ending injury in the 2020 season for Washington and helped the team get to the playoffs.

On November 18, 2018, Smith was sacked and suffered spiral and compound fractures to his tibia and fibula and suffered complications post-surgery with infections.

Smith won comeback player of the year following the 2020 season.